New kits of Indian football teams unveiled

New Delhi, Jan 19 : The new official kits for the Indian senior men’s and women’s as well as junior men’s and women’s football teams were recently unveiled by Delhi-based sportswear brand SIX5SIX along with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The brand-new kit, dubbed the ‘Panthera Tigris’, will continue to feature the tiger stripes, cementing the identity of the national team’s ‘Blue Tigers’. The tiger stripes have been kept in their original form and are placed on the chest to symbolise pride, courage and strength, an media release stated.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, in his statement, said: “It’s so symbolic that the launch of the new national team kit happens in the new year. ‘Panthera Tigris’ epitomises the spirit and never say die attitude of the Indian national teams at the senior level and age-groups – both women’s and men’s. We thank our kit sponsors Six5Six for all their support and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Avni and Ambar Aneja, co-founders, SIX5SIX, said: “A jersey is more than just a design printed on fabric – it represents a time, a place and an emotion and we hope we’ve captured it. We look forward to this building an identity of Indian football beyond the field, moving towards a cultural phenomenon.”

Ashalata Devi, captain of the women’s team, shared her excitement to don the new jersey. “It’s always exciting to wear a new playing kit and I must say that the new design of our jersey looks fantastic. All of us can’t wait to step on the field in this new avatar. Hopefully, the new playing kit will be a lucky charm for us.”

The Delhi-based sportswear brand was signed by the AIFF as the official kit sponsor of the Indian football team in 2018 and the association effectively began from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

