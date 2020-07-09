New Lamborghini Sián Roadster unveiled

Lamborghini Sian Roadster has just been unveiled. Engineered around Lamborghini’s iconic V12 engine with unique hybrid technologies and delivering unsurpassed Lamborghini and hybrid performance, this open-top hybrid super sports car has come to give you anticipation of the future. One of the most spectacular cockpits ever, open to the sky, welcomes you to experience the sound of the most powerful Lamborghini engine ever made while following the route to future electrification.

Extreme Personalization

Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and the Ad Personam department work closely with every Sián client to fully personalize the colour and finish of their car so that it fully expresses their personality.

Debuting in Blu Uranus, the Sián Roadster encapsulates the blue of the sky and the green of the fields and is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the colour was chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification. The complementary interior is an elegant combination of white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminium elements in Oro Electrum: new-design air vents produced via 3D printing allows customization with a client’s initials.

Futuristic Design

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster adds a new purity to the already futuristic design of the coupé. The aerial view is evocative of the periscopio line inspired by the first Countach, the long sculptured contours and characteristic aero wings account for an unmistakably powerful profile, the very low front with integrated carbon fiber splitter houses the iconic Lamborghini Y-shape headlights. The extreme and strong rear of the car incorporates Lamborghini’s evocative hexagon design with the rear wing integrated within the profile that extends out only during the driving to enhance performance.

The pure and uncluttered Sián design is a clear statement of the car’s optimized aerodynamic efficiency and technological prowess: airflow is directed through the front splitters and through the front bonnet, through the side air intakes and outlets and over the rear spoiler, with no loss of aerodynamic efficiency from the roadster’s roofless design. Active cooling vanes on the rear use unique materials-science technology patented by Lamborghini: operation of the vanes is triggered by the reaction of smart-material elements to the temperature generated by the exhaust system, causing them to rotate and providing an elegant and lightweight cooling solution.

Electrification and Hybrid Technologies

‘Sián’ in local Bolognese dialect means ‘flash’ or ‘lightening’, thus denoting the Sián Roadster’s electrification as part of the future hybrid strategy, while maintaining the extraordinary emotion and dynamic performance of naturally aspirated engines.

The Sián Roadster sports Lamborghini’s innovative supercapacitor application: a world-first technology storing ten times the power of a lithium-ion battery. Located in the bulkhead between cockpit and engine, it ensures perfect weight distribution. Three times more powerful than a battery of the same weight and three times lighter than a battery producing the same power, the electric system with the supercapacitor and 34 CV e-motor weighs only 34 kg, thus it delivers a remarkable weight-to-power ratio of 1.0 kg/CV. Symmetric power flow ensures the same efficiency in both charging and discharging cycles: the most lightweight and efficient hybrid solution.

The indomitable V12 engine of the Sián Roadster stands out for its exceptional design and the advanced technology of its materials. It incorporates titanium intake valves and is uprated to 785 CV (577 kW) at 8,500 rpm, thus becoming the most powerful Lamborghini engine ever made, for an all the more enhanced driving emotion and sound experience. Combined with the electric motor, the Sián Roadster delivers a total of 819 CV (602 kW) and reaches a top speed of over 350 km/h.