New law to promote investment in Goa soon: CM

Panaji, Dec 17 : The Goa government will pass a new legislation to promote investment in the state following a “challenging year” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Speaking during a virtual event organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sawant also said that the law was being brought in to fast-track the process of investment in the state.

“The Investment Promotion Act will be passed in Goa to attract investment in key focus areas like IT, Education, Films, Entertainment, Tourism, etc. We are also looking at easing the process of extension of licences and amending the existing excise law,” Sawant said, adding that the state government had already done away with the requirement of getting an annual police clearance for excise licence holders.

“So many people have lost jobs due to Covid-19 and are struggling to bring their lives back on track,” he said.

