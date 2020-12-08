New laws enacted by centre will aggravate farm crisis: KTR

Mohammed HussainPublished: 8th December 2020 9:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Expressing solidarity with the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by various farmer unions, TRS party working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao said that the new farm laws enacted by centre will aggravate farm crisis. He made these comments during a sit-in protest at Shadnagar on Tuesday.

 “Our demand is very straight forward that we are against the corporatization of agriculture in the country because 85 per cent of farmers are marginal if you remove the MSP, the support which is given by the government,” he said.

 “If this bill is implemented it will benefit only the corporates and will deny the farmers their basic right,” said KTR at the protest.

KTR tweeted on Tuesday that “Three agricultural laws newly enacted by the Center are against the interests of the farmers of our country, they are in no way beneficial to the farmers, indeed they aggravate farm crisis.”

BJP says ready to debate

Meanwhile, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit targeted the TRS party and said that they are ready to hold a debate on the agriculture bills enacted by their party-led central government.

On Tuesday, Nizamabad Member of Parliament D. Arvind Dharmapuri said that the TRS party is supporting farmer agitation in the state. “If the farmers are so lovely to the chief minister then he should register their properties free of cost,” he demanded.

Commenting on the agriculture legislation, Arvind stated that these laws would help the farmers to sell their produce. 

