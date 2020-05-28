New LPG billers added for remote gas cylinder booking

Hyderabad: As the fight against the spread of Covid-19 continues in India, Google Pay added a few new options on the product to make lives easier for users, as they observe social distancing.

Nearby Stores, a Spot launched on Google Pay last month, helps users see which stores, providing essential goods, are open in their vicinity. Originally rolled in a few cities across India, this Spot is now available in 35 cities across the country.

Additionally, merchant establishments can now indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock. Additionally, users in Mumbai can also see if the store is present in a containment zone.

Other regions where ‘Nearby Stores’ spot on GPay will be available includes Hyderabad Ranga Reddy Secunderabad , Chennai, Bengaluru Mysore, Mumbai Nagpur Navi Mumbai Pimpri- Chinchwad, Delhi NCR Faridabad Gurugram Patna,Surat, Ahmedabad Vishakapatnam , Kolkata among others.

