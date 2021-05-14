New MAUD guidelines for Annapurna meals, sanitation and hygiene

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) in the state has issued new guidelines concerning health, sanitation, public grievance redressal and Annapurna canteens.

The GHMC is directed to amend the Annapurna Canteens timings to provide meals at Rs.5 to the poor.

The authorities told the GHMC to provide night dinner during the lockdown to those staying in night shelters and orphanage houses including the migrant workers.

The Municipalities and Corporations in cities and districts are directed to ensure prompt redressal of the people’s grievances.

The municipal authorities are instructed to ensure cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in vegetable markets, meat stores and weekly bazaars.

The municipal authorities must also ensure cleanliness in slum and in those areas where the migrant workers live to prevent the spread of corona pandemic.

The MAUD directive obliged the Municipal authorities to ensure Covid protocols are followed in commercial areas.

The state government had ordered the closure of cinemas, clubs and recreational parks.

Those wishing to hold marriage ceremonies must obtain permission from the District Collector. Only 40 persons shall be allowed in marriage ceremonies.

The Municipalities and Corporations shall be responsible for transporting bodies of those who died due to Covid-19. The number of participants in burial or cremation grounds must not exceed 20 persons.