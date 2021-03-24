New model of Mercedes Benz launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A new model of Mercedes Benz, E-class has been launched in Hyderabad. It has three variants, E 200, E 220 d, and E 350 d.

As per the press release, the new model features all new front fascia with new headlamps, new grille design, new bumpers and new split tail lamps. The interiors is enriched with refreshed appointments, a new generation steering wheel, latest telematics including NTG6 MBUX head unit with touchscreen.

The intuitive, touch-sensitive controls of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience offer a host of features. The digital cockpit’s dual 12.3-inch displays include a central touch screen.

The press release also mentioned that the price of E 200 is Rs 63.6 lakh, E 220d Rs 64.8 lakh and E 350 d AMG Line is Rs 80.9 lakh.

Apart from it, the competitive service packages starts from Rs. 67,800 for 2 years.