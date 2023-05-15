‘New options in Telangana’: CPI post-Congress win in Karnataka

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) who have been waiting to work with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now said that they have a new alliance option in Telangana.

After the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly polls, the national secretary of CPI, K Narayana on Sunday said that they have been waiting for a response from BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao since the Munugode Assembly polls ended.

“However, KCR is silent on working with the CPI. We would wait a few more days for his response before looking for alternatives,” added Narayana.

CPI and CPM had supported the BRS in the Munugode by-poll last November when the BRS leaders approached left parties seeking their support in order to defeat BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Hence the CPI who have a good cadre base in the Munugode constituency, played a key role in the victory of BRS in Munugode.

After their victory, KCR addressed two public meetings in Munugode accompanied by leaders of left parties and announced that BRS would continue to work with left parties.

However, after the poll, the communist parties were left upset after being ignored while they waited to work with BRS members.

Following this row, amid Congress’s victory in Karnataka, Narayana hinted that failing a response from BRS, they would form an alliance with others shortly.