New Oracle Cloud service to function in remotest parts of world

San Francisco, Feb 9 : Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday unveiled a unique, portable solution that will deliver core infrastructure services to remote locations, whether it is in the back of a plane, a polar observatory or an oil tanker in the mid-Atlantic.

Called the Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure, the new service is part of the company’s comprehensive hybrid cloud portfolio, which provides customers with more flexibility and control over their cloud deployments than other vendors.

“Customers want choice when it comes to running workloads in the cloud. Each customer has different requirements based on data sovereignty, scale, or wanting the full experience of a Public Cloud on-premises with all of Oracle’s cloud services,” said Clay Magouyrk, Executive Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure is the latest example, delivering core infrastructure services to remote locations.

“Oracle’s hybrid cloud portfolio essentially delivers a cloud region wherever and however a customer needs it,” Magouyrk said in a statement.

Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure is a fully mobile, connection-independent extension of customers’ Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) tenancy with a similar interface and workflow to provide a consistent, unified experience.

The solution brings core infrastructure services to the edge with Roving Edge Devices (REDs) — ruggedised, portable, scalable server nodes.

An Oracle RED device is equipped with high-performance hardware including 40 OCPUs, an NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU, 512 GB RAM, and 61TB of storage, and can be clustered into groups of 5 to 15 nodes in a single cluster, starting at $160 per node per day.

“With Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure, Oracle yet again broadens its hybrid cloud portfolio by giving customers a taste of its public cloud wherever they may need it,” said Sriram Subramanian, Research Director, IDC.

–IANS

na/