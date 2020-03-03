New paint of TS High Court: Experts express displeasure

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A new coat of paint has been painted on the domes of TS HC which could be seen from a far off distance.

The Heritage experts are questioning whether the rules and the regulations of heritage have been followed or not?

The incharge of maintenance informed that in connection with the centenary celebrations of the HC, repair works are being undertaken and wherever the paint has been erased it is being repainted. He also told that since no new work is being undertaken and for this routine work, conservation architects have not been consulted. Permission has already been obtained from the internal committee.

Referring to section 13 of the regulation of the HMDA, Heritage conservationists Mr Sajjad Shahid told that the heritage conservation committee makes decisions of all the heritage building repairs.

Convener of INTACH, Miss Anuradha Reddy told that these domes have a natural beauty and they have a specific colour which should be maintained. For this purpose, a comprehensive plan has to be worked out. She also told that Telangana HC has pronounced many decisions in favour of Heritage. It is imperative that a conservation architect should be included in the committee.

SP Anchuri, a conservation architect told that any work should be undertaken after the completion of basic infrastructure. When domes are painted cracks are not visible. When the paint is applied the letters found earlier should be erased and cracks should be filled in an appropriate manner.