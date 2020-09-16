New police stations to be set up in TS but no traffic police station

Hyderabad: Telangana to have no traffic police stations said Home Minister Mahmood Ali when questioned over the traffic issues in Medak. However, the state would soon have more police stations.

Addressing the ongoing sessions in the parliament Home Minister said that the efforts to set up new police stations are in process under M Mahendar Reddy.

While, there would be no traffic police stations in these 11 new districts, including Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Mulugu.

Following which Ali said that the Police Department is utilizing the services of law and order police to regulate traffic where there is no dedicated traffic police. And ensuring that the necessary steps would be taken to regulate traffic. “We will also deploy additional police at the busy junctions to regulate traffic,” he said.

 when MLC Seri Subash Reddy brought to the Minister's notice the problems being faced by motorists in Medchal and Kompally due to the non-availability of traffic police and signaling system

