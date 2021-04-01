New portal launched to promote Telangana handicrafts

Hyderabad: To promote local artisans from across the state, The Telangana government on Thursday launched a new shopping portal to provide a platform to facilitate handicrafts and handlooms.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao(KTR) on Thursday launched the E-Golkonda shopping portal of Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation (TSHDC).

The initiative has been undertaken by the Telangana government to facilitate handicrafts and handloom lovers across the country to buy authentic Telangana artefacts at the click of a button.

“The government of Telangana has made all the efforts to strengthen the Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation,” said KTR. He added that the E-Golkonda shopping portal has been launched to provide an e-marketing space across the globe for Telangana handicrafts and handloom products.

Furthermore, he said that the E-Golkonda portal is far ahead of many other private E-commerce websites in terms of design and operational convenience. Through the E-Golkonda portal, handloom lovers from any part of the country can send artefacts to any place across the country.

The IT Minister also mentioned that facilities will be made to ship the artefacts to any part of the globe after obtaining necessary permissions from the central government.

People can also view each artefact in a 3D format on the shopping portal which is accessible through mobiles as well, said KTR, and added that the new portal will help in marketing and promoting Telangana handicrafts and handlooms on a large scale.

He also informed that the state government is setting up a common facility centre, besides facilitating skill development and technical cooperation and marketing for the products developed by artisans and extend all the required support.