New recruitment process for JCOs, ORs, Agniveers

Hyderabad: The Indian Army held a press conference on Tuesday on changes to the recruitment procedure for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs)/ Other Ranks (ORs) / Aginveers.

Speaking to the media, Colonel Keats K Das, Director of Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office Secunderabad said that the recruitment will still comprise three stages, however, the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted in the first phase.

The CEE will be conducted online. Shortlisted candidates will be called to undergo physical fitness and physical measurement tests. Selected candidates will undergo medical tests based on Online CEE results and physical test marks at about the same time.

Candidates can log in to the Indian Army’s official website to register themselves. The online registration is open from February 16 to March 15. Registration can be done using Aadhar Card or a class 10th certificate.

“As part of continued automation, the Join Indian Army website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency,” the senior Army officer told the media.

The Online CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India. Hyderabad, Adilabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar are the four centres allotted for Telangana.

The fee for online CEE is Rs 500 of which, the Indian Army will bear half of the cost. Hence candidates are required to pay Rs 250 along with associated bank charges if any, by using Internet Banking, UPI/BHIM or credit or debit cards.

Registration will be considered complete only after a roll number is generated, which will be used at all stages of recruitment.

For more information, candidates can refer to a video called How to Apply available on the Join Indian Army website and on YouTube.

Once registration is over, candidates need to apply for the Online CEE.

Admit cards would be available on the Join Indian Army website 10-14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Intimation of the same shall be sent to candidates’ mobiles through SMS and on their registered email IDs. Admit card will have the exact address for Exam Centre.

The Indian Army has uploaded links on the Join Indian Army website for candidates to practice at home. Candidates will be able to see the same screen on the computer as they will see during the actual examination. These tests can be accessed on a mobile also.

For queries related to Online CEE, contact: 7996157222. A helpdesk is also established which can be accessed through the Join Army website.

Indian Army is providing bonus marks to ITI/Polytechnic qualified candidates for technical trades ranging from 20 marks to 50 marks.

10th pass plus 2-year course at ITI: 20 marks

10th pass plus 2/3 year Diploma: 30 marks

12th pass plus 1-year course at ITI: 30 marks

12th pass plus 2-year course at ITI: 40 marks

12th pass plus Diploma Holder: 50 marks

“The process is completely automated with minimal human intervention. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to touts as they cannot help them in any way. The recruitment into the Indian Army remains completely unbiased, impartial and merit-based,” the Colonel concluded.