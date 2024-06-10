New Secunderabad cantt MLA threatens of hunger strike if SCB-GHMC not merger

Hyderabad: The newly-elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Narayanan Sri Ganesh, who won the Secunderabad Cantonment seat on a Congress ticket, has said that he is “prepared to go on a hunger strike in Delhi” if the Central government does not initiate SCB-GHMC merger, The Hindu reported.

In 2019 and 2023, Ganesh contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket but lost both times. After winning the elections this time, he addressed a range of topics, including water supply, educational infrastructure, and the SCB-GHMC merger.

He emphasised in an interview with The Hindu that there have been many leaders who have espoused the merger. However, the BJP government has been opposing it consistently.

“A nominated SCB member representing the BJP even wrote a letter to the Union Defence Minister explaining why the merger was not advisable. Unfortunately, BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy endorsed the same letter,” said the new MLA.

“It’s been nearly nine years without an election for the SCB. Now, I, along with the State government, will actively pursue this merger issue. We will initiate the process soon, and if the Central government does not respond, I am prepared to go on a hunger strike in Delhi until we get a response,” he added.