New six lane road to ease traffic on way to Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A six lane road has been proposed to ease the traffic on the busy Shamshabad road towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The government has come up with a six lane road proposed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority that will connect Jubilee Hills road number 45 to Outer Ring Road (ORR) which directly leads to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The seamless road will connect Jubilee Hills, central parts of the city and a part of the IT corridor to the airport. Commuters need not pass through Mehdipatnam or the Expressway resulting in better traffic conditions in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Tolichowki and other routes connecting the airport.

Officials remarked that once the road has been set up the distance can be covered in a time span of half an hour.

The road will begin at Jubilee Hills passing through Lanco Hills connecting ORR at My Home Avatar in Nanakramguda connecting straight to the airport.

The two kilometer road being acquired for the project will be designed keeping in view the traffic density in the next decade. GHMC and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited will work to connect other roads in the city to the proposed road according to HMDA officials.