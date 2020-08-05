New song of Arijit Singh features Bigg Boss contestants Asim, Himanshi

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen in the new song of Arjit Singh.

Titled “Dil ko maine di kasam”, the song featuring the two “Bigg Boss 13” stars has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss contestants share poster

On 4th August, Asim shared the poster of the song on his Instagram account. He also wrote, “Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August. #tseries “.

In the poster, wounded Asim is seen playing the piano while Himanshi looks at him.

The same poster was also shared by Himanshi on her Instagram account.

Reaction over new song of Arijit Singh

It seems like fans are super-excited about the song.

One of the netizens wrote, “Can’t wait for this one”. Another person commented, “Wow. This one is big as Arijit has sung it”.

Earlier, Asim and Himanshi have starred in the music videos of “Kalla sohna nai” and “Khyaal rakhya kar”.