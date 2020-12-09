New Telugu show is about women who face gender bias

Mumbai, Dec 9 : The new Telugu fiction daily, Guppedanta Manasu, narrates the story of every woman who faces gender bias.

Titled “Guppedanta Manasu”, show revolves around an undergraduate girl Vasudhara who aspires to be a teacher, just like her real life idol.

Life takes a sudden turn and she is forced by her father to marry for his monetary gain, but she runs away from the marriage. Things are not easy for her as she hits several roadblocks.

The Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Big Synergy show is available on Star Maa.

“‘Guppedanta Manasu’ is a story of every girl and woman who faces obstacles and gender bias; who are not allowed to express their opinions or to select the professions and lives of their choice. Its an inspirational story of an ordinary girl with extraordinary strength,” said Rajiv Bakshi, CEO of Reliance Big Synergy.

Simmi Karna, VP, Content, Reliance Big Synergy, said: “We are overjoyed to bring to the audience the remarkable and stirring story of Vasudhara and are confident that it will further strengthen change in the society.”

Reliance Big Synergy has entertained the audience with non-fiction shows including “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, “India’s Got Talent” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.