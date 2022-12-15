New ticket prices for Arijit Singh’s concert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh has become the talk of the town for hefty price tickets for his shows. Fans of the Bollywood singer were left utterly disappointed recently after the price of tickets to his concert increased suddenly in Pune.

The prices for the standing area started from Rs 999 and went up to Rs 16 lakh for the premium lounge. Many took to social media and complained about the bizarre price of the tickets.

Current ticket prices of Arijit Singh’s concert Prices before hike

But this all does not stop here. Ticket prices for the singer’s Hyderabad show are also increasing day by day. While the rate for basic tickets has increased exorbitantly from 2,000 to 4,500, the price for the premium lounge goes up to Rs 60K.

The rising popularity of the singer is considered as the main reason behind the hike in ticket prices for his shows. Arijit will visit the city on the 17th of December 2022 at GMR Arena Shamshabad.

Some of his popular songs include Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others. Ticket for the show can be booked on PaytmInsider.