New traffic diversions in place for ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’ event

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions will be set up in place at the city’s most popular monument to facilitate “Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam”, the event inspired by Tank bund’s “Sunday Funday”gathering.

Hyderabad’s Commissioner of police Anjani Kumar has established traffic diversions to facilitate free flow of traffic and accord easy access to commuters.

The traffic coming from Afzalgunj, Madina will be diverted at Gulzar house towards Metti Ka Shere and Kalikaman, Etebar Chowk. The commuters from Afzalgunj hoping to attend can park their respective vehicles at GHMC office Sardar Mahal, Mufeed-UL-Anam Boys High School at Kotla Alijah, SYJ Complex, near Madina, A.U Hospital, Charminar and Charminar Bus Terminal Ingate.

Similarly, the incoming traffic from Falaknuma, Himathpura, will be diverted at Panchmohala, Charminar towards Shah Function Hall and Moghalpura Fire station road, Bibi Bazar. The Bibi Bazar, Mogalpura Water Tank, Hafeez Danka Masque traffic will be diverted at Sardarmahal towards Kotla Alijah, Etebarchowk.

Traffic coming from Moosabowli, Murghi Chowk & Ghansi Bazar will be diverted at Lad Bazar, Mothi Galli towards Kilwath road. The travellers adopting this route can park at Mufeed-UL-Anam Boys High School at Kotla Alijah, SYJ Complex, near Madina, A.U Hospital, Charminar and the Charminar Bus Terminal Ingate.

Parking places for visitors coming from Madina, Puranapool & Goshamahel Side will be granted at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, the Government City College as well as M.J.Bridge.

The commuters and the general public have been requested by the traffic police to avoid Charminar route and take alternative routes during the Sunday event to reach their destinations without any hindrance and co-operate with the Traffic Police.

The “Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam”event will be conducted on Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.