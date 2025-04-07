New trending cafe brings Old Bombay’s retro vibe to Hyderabad

If you are a lover of all things vintage, chances are that Bombay’s Irani cafes like Britannia & Co., Yazdani Bakery and Jimmy Boy have caught your eye and heart more than once. From the checkered tablecloths and soda bottles lined up behind the counter to countless plates of bun maska and kheema pav, everything at these Irani cafes is a vibe.

However, Hyderabadis never really had the chance to feel that exact vibe in the city until now. A new cafe called Jolly Bros & Co has opened in Banjara Hills, erasing the need to book a flight to Mumbai to soak in that old-school, vintage charm.

A cafe that talks to you (literally)

Step inside Jolly Bros & Co. and you will know that it is not just a place to eat but an experience in itself. At first sight, you are instantly hit with a burst of colour, humour and nostalgia. The main attraction of the cafe is the murals filled with caricatures of Bollywood characters, double-decker buses, kaali peeli taxis, cheeky doodles, and street slogans like ‘Majja Ni Life’.

Adding to its charm are the iconic red-and-white checkered tablecloths, retro floor tiles and wooden chairs. The ambience throws it back to vintage Irani cafes but with a slight updation for the Instagram age. It is quirky, warm and unapologetically desi.

The comforting menu

Just like a true Irani Cafe, Jolly Bros & Co. serves up iconic dishes like Keema Pav, Nihari, Biryani, Shakshuka, Kebabs and pizzas. The menu also spans Chinese and Continental with some highlight dishes being- Chilli Cheese Toast, Gold Fingers, spring rolls, honey chilli potato, chicken 65, sizzlers and momos. Fryums and Masala Papad brings it the true desi vibe.

And for that Bombay street touch? They serve the iconic Parsi beverage called Pallonji’s sodas, the fizzy favourites that every Mumbaikars swear by.

Location- Road No. 14, BNR Colony, BN Reddy Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Cost? Rs. 1200 for two

Timings- 12 pm to 12 am