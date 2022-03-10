New wedding pic of Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan surfaces online

Mumbai: It was just a few days ago when Salman Khan’s fans went gaga over his viral wedding photo with Sonakshi Sinha. The picture, which was fake and a morphed one, claimed that the two got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Dubai. However, all the rumours were absolutely baseless.

Sonakshi Sinha too reacted to the fake photo saying, “Are you so dumb that you cannot tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?”

But, it seems like that one photo-shopped picture Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha wasn’t enough for the Internet. A new photo which shows the Dabangg co-stars tying knot in a fairy-tale wedding is surfacing online taking social media by storm.

Fact Check: Have Sonakshi, Salman really got married?

We are here to tell you the truth. Like the first picture, the latest one is also a poorly photoshopped. Faces of Sonakshi and Salman have been superimposed over those of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. Yes, you read that right, the original photo is of Varun and Natasha, who married in January 2021.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding photo (Instagram)

Sonakshi and Salman have worked together in the Dabangg film series. Sonkashi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman in the 2010 film Dabangg before appearing in its two sequels as well.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also has Double XL, in which she will share screen space with Huma Qureshi and her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is wrapping up the shoot of the third instalment of his successful Tiger franchise. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is also reportedly doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film Pathan, which releases in January 2023