New year 2022: Hyderabad police commissioner warns pub owners

Hyderabad: In wake of Telangana High court’s order to tighten curb on New Year celebrations, the police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday warned the pub owners not to allow the minors and adhere to the COVID-19 norms. He said that amid Omicron scare, the pub and bar owners cannot flout the conditions laid down by the Health department.

Anjani Kumar informed that the celebrations should be held in accordance with the sanctions and strict action will be taken if the rules are violated.

He said that drunk and drive checks will be carried out in all areas on the night of December 31 and action will be taken if vehicles are driven under the influence of alcohol. During the New Year celebrations, the parents shall be vigilant about their children, to celebrate only in a peaceful atmosphere and to abide by the corona proctols during the celebrations.