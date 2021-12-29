New Year 2022: Petition filed in HC challenging Govt. orders

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed before the High Court of the state challenging the orders of state government to allowing the people of Telangana to hold New Year celebrations. The petitioner had alleged that the government had ignored the orders of the HC on imposing restrictions on the new year celebrations.

He also alleged that the state government had violated epidemic Acts and disaster management acts by issuing the orders. He alleged that the government was acting in an arbitrary manner instead of focusing on containing the spread of omicron variant of Covid virus. He told the HC that the state had registered 62 Omicron variant cases.

He urged the HC to strike off the orders of the state government and asked it to impose restrictions on the New Year celebrations.