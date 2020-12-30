New Year Parties in Dubai, Sharjah: Police announce hefty fines for violators

Dubai: Sharjah banned crowded New Year Parties whereas Dubai imposed a cap on the number of guests in such events. Police have also announced hefty fines for violators.

Sharjah

According to the Khaleej Times report, Sharjah Police specified that guests must maintain four-meter distance between them in the New Year parties. Apart from it, they must also adhere to other COVID safety norms.

A top cop of Sarjah police has asked elderly persons and patient of chronic diseases to avoid such parties.

New Year parties in Dubai: Cap on number of guest

Dubai has imposed a cap of 30 guests in the parties on New Year eve. In case of violation of norms, host of such party will have to pay a fine of Dh 50 thousand whereas a fine of Dh 15 thousand will be imposed on each guest.

#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approves precautionary measures for New Year's Eve celebrations. pic.twitter.com/RryViDDEEu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi completely banned New Year parties and get-together both at home and in public. The concerned authorities have decided to impose a fine of Dh10 thousand in case of violation.

New coronavirus strain

Many countries across the world have imposed restrictions in view of the new coronavirus strain which was discovered in the United Kingdom.

They have not only put a ban on New year parties but also imposed restriction of international flights.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of all international commercial flights and entry into the Kingdom through land and seaports for another week in view of the new strain.