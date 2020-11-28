Huge sinkhole swallows car in New York, pic goes viral

New York: In New York City, a sinkhole swallowed a car on Thursday. Luckily, no one was inside the car when it happened.

Soon after the incident, the New York City Fire Department rushed to the spot. It was confirmed that no one was present inside the car at the time of the mishap.

The New York Police Department also extended their cooperation in handling the situation. They enforced street closures.

Later, the photo of the car, Toyota RAV4 inside in the sinkhole went viral on social media after a New York City Council Member Robert Holden shared it on Twitter.

In the picture, the car can be seen submerged into the ground from three angles.

The reason for the incident is not yet confirmed. However, such an incident usually takes place due to a natural phenomenon.