New Zealand and India cricket match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd June 2021 3:02 pm IST
Southampton: India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Cheteshwar Pujara walk off the field at the end of play on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Southampton : New Zealand’s Tim Southee, without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India’s Shubman Gill during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. AP/PTI
Southampton: India’s Rohit Sharma bats during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. AP/PTI
Southampton: New Zealand’s Tim Southee, center, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Rohit Sharma, left, during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Southampton: India’s captain Virat Kohli bats during the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, June 22, 2021..AP/PTI Photo

