New Zealand and India cricket match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 20th June 2021 5:27 pm IST
Southampton: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021. AP/PTI(AP06_20_2021_000092B)
Southampton: New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of India’s captain Virat Kohli, left, during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021. AP/PTI
Southampton: India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021. AP/PTI
Southampton: A New Zealand player ties shoe laces of India’s Ajinkya Rahane, left, during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021. AP/PTI
Southampton: India’s Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after being dismissed by New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021. AP/PTI

