New Zealand continues its support to Ukraine

Auckland: The Government has renewed the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel in support of Ukraine’s self-defence, Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith say.

“New Zealand’s condemnation of Russia’s aggression and of the atrocities committed in Ukraine remains undiminished. We are fully committed to supporting the people of Ukraine,” Peters says.

“The brave Ukrainian men and women who have been fighting for years deserve our support for their courage and fortitude. We will continue to play our part alongside other likeminded partners in the international community,” Goldsmith says.

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Up to 70 NZDF personnel will be deployed in Europe, with the majority training Ukrainian Armed Forces in Poland as part of a multinational initiative, led by Norway. The NZDF will also continue providing intelligence, liaison and logistics support in Europe.

“The NZDF’s support through Operation Tīeke will prioritise training in specialist areas such as electronic warfare and drone operations, capabilities that are critical to Ukraine’s self-defence,” Goldsmith says.

“The defence of Ukraine has significant implications not only for the security of Europe, but also for the Indo-Pacific,” Peters says.

“That is another reason why New Zealand continues to play its part providing military and diplomatic support, humanitarian and economic assistance, and in maintaining economic pressure on Russia through our international sanctions efforts.”

Operation Tīeke has been extended until 30 June 2028