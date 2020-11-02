New Zealand: New Cabinet focused on COVID-19 recovery

Syed Mujeeb

Wellington: Ministerial List for Announcement on Monday, 2 November 2020 in New Zealand 2/11/2020 (Syed Mujeeb) Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.

“The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the global outlook worsening we won’t be immune to the ongoing impact Covid is having around the world,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“With this in mind the new Labour Government will have two overarching priorities: to drive our economic recovery from Covid-19, and to continue our health response to keep New Zealanders safe from the virus.

“In what will be a difficult environment it’s critical we have our most experienced Ministers leading the ongoing Covid response to keep New Zealanders safe from the virus and to accelerate our plan for economic recovery.

“Grant Robertson will become Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Infrastructure Minister; drawing together the key portfolios central to that economic recovery.

“Our recovery plan includes $42 billion of infrastructure investment that will create jobs and ensure our economic recovery also delivers much needed improvements to our roads and public transport, to schools, hospitals and housing, while also continuing to support our regions.

“Chris Hipkins becomes the Minister for COVID-19 Response. This is a new role that will give the Minister responsibility for all aspects of our ongoing response, including the running of managed isolation facilities, our border defences as well as our health response including our testing and contact tracing systems and managing any resurgence of the virus.

“Andrew Little will become the Minister of Health, driving overdue reforms of the system aimed at improving health outcomes for all New Zealanders. He will be supported by Peeni Henare and Dr Ayesha Verrall who will focus on Maori Health and Public Health respectively.

“Nanaia Mahuta will become the Minister of Foreign Affairs – the first woman in our nation’s history appointed to hold the portfolio. She will bring the experience she has already built with an Associate Trade and Export Growth portfolio in the last term,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“I am excited by this team. They bring experience from the ground, and from within politics. But they also represent renewal and reflect the New Zealand we live in today.

“We know we have a big job ahead of us, but the skills, experience and commitment this team brings to the task is invaluable,” Jacinda Ardern said. A full Ministerial list is attached. Ministerial List for Announcement

on Monday, 2 November 2020.

Notes: Portfolios are listed in the left-hand column. Other responsibilities assigned by the Prime Minister are listed in the right-hand column.

CABINET MINISTERS Portfolios Other responsibilities

1 Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Minister for National Security and Intelligence

Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

2 Hon Grant Robertson

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Finance

Minister for Infrastructure

Minister for Racing

Minister for Sport and Recreation

3 Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti

Minister for Children

Minister of Corrections

Associate Minister of Education (Māori

Education)

4 Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

Minister of Energy and Resources

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

Associate Minister of Finance

CABINET MINISTERS Portfolios Other responsibilities

5 Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister for COVID-19 Response

Minister of Education

Minister for the Public Service

Leader of the House

6 Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Minister for ACC

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Minister for Disability Issues

7 Hon Andrew Little

Minister of Health

Minister Responsible for the GCSB

Minister Responsible for the NZSIS

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry

8 Hon David Parker

Attorney-General

Minister for the Environment

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister of Revenue

Associate Minister of Finance

9 Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Local Government

Associate Minister for Māori Development

CABINET MINISTERS Portfolios Other responsibilities

10 Hon Poto Williams

Minister for Building and Construction

Minister of Police

Associate Minister for Children

Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing)

11 Hon Damien O’Connor

Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Biosecurity

Minister for Land Information

Minister for Rural Communities

Minister for Trade and Export Growth

12 Hon Stuart Nash

Minister for Economic and Regional Development

Minister of Forestry

Minister for Small Business

Minister of Tourism

13 Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Justice

Minister for Broadcasting and Media

Minister of Immigration

14 Hon Peeni Henare

Minister of Defence

Minister for Whānau Ora

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing)

Associate Minister of Tourism

300982v1 4 CABINET MINISTERS

Portfolios Other responsibilities

15 Hon Willie Jackson

Minister for Māori Development Associate Minister for ACC

Associate Minister of Justice

16 Jan Tinetti

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister for Women

Associate Minister of Education

17 Michael Wood

Minister of Transport

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Deputy Leader of the House

18 Kiri Allan

Minister of Conservation

Minister for Emergency Management

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Associate Minister for the Environment

19 Hon Dr David Clark

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Minister for the Digital Economy and communications

Minister for State-Owned Enterprises

Minister of Statistics

Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission

20 Ayesha Verrall

Minister for Food Safety

Minister for Seniors

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

MINISTERS OUTSIDE CABINET Portfolios Other responsibilities

Hon Aupito William Sio

Minister for Courts

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

Associate Minister of Education (Pacific Peoples)

Associate Minister of Justice

Associate Minister of Health (Pacific Peoples)

Hon Meka Whaitiri

Minister of Customs

Minister for Veterans

Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare)

Associate Minister of Statistics

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister for Disarmament and ArmsControl

Minister of State for Trade and ExportGrowth

Associate Minister for the Environment

Associate Minister of Immigration

Priyanka Radhakrishnan

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities

Minister for Youth Associate Minister for Social

Development and Employment

300982v1 6 CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT MINISTERS

Portfolios Other responsibilities

Marama Davidson

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness)

Hon James Shaw

Minister of Climate Change Associate Minister for the Environment (Biodiversity)

PARLIAMENTARY UNDER-SECRETARIES

Rino Tirikatene MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister for Trade and Export Growth (Māori Trade)

Deborah Russell MP

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the

Minister of Revenue

