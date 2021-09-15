New Zealand PM advises visitors against intercourse with patients in hospital

Hyderabad: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden while addressing a press conference last week, advised hospital visitors against intercourse with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Prime Minister was giving her daily virus update at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter questioned Ardern on whether an allegation involving a patient and a visitor who had “sexual relations” at Auckland hospital was considered a “high-risk activity in the current climate.”
PM Jacinda Arden stated that sexual relations, regardless of COVID-19 status, shouldn’t “generally be part of hospital visiting hours”.
The allegation was made by a patient to the staff in the Auckland hospital, reported RT.com.
The Auckland district health board was already facing fierce criticism for allowing hundreds of visitors to see patients in a single day, despite a strict city-wide lockdown.