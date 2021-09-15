New Zealand PM advises visitors against intercourse with patients in hospital

Hyderabad: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden while addressing a press conference last week, advised hospital visitors against intercourse with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Prime Minister was giving her daily virus update at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter questioned Ardern on whether an allegation involving a patient and a visitor who had “sexual relations” at Auckland hospital was considered a “high-risk activity in the current climate.”

PM Jacinda Arden stated that sexual relations, regardless of COVID-19 status, shouldn’t “generally be part of hospital visiting hours”.

PM Jacinda Ardern says sexual relations, regardless of Covid status, shouldn’t “generally be part of [hospital] visiting hours.” Ashley Bloomfield: “It’s a high risk activity, potentially.” pic.twitter.com/VeRVXg7QjU — Aaron Dahmen (@dahmenaaron) September 9, 2021

The allegation was made by a patient to the staff in the Auckland hospital, reported RT.com.

The Auckland district health board was already facing fierce criticism for allowing hundreds of visitors to see patients in a single day, despite a strict city-wide lockdown.