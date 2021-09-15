New Zealand PM advises visitors against intercourse with patients in hospital

PM Jacinda Arden stated that sexual relations, regardless of COVID-19 status, shouldn’t “generally be part of hospital visiting hours”

By News Desk|   Published: 15th September 2021 7:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden while addressing a press conference last week, advised hospital visitors against intercourse with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Prime Minister was giving her daily virus update at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter questioned Ardern on whether an allegation involving a patient and a visitor who had “sexual relations” at Auckland hospital was considered a “high-risk activity in the current climate.”

PM Jacinda Arden stated that sexual relations, regardless of COVID-19 status, shouldn’t “generally be part of hospital visiting hours”.

MS Education Academy

The allegation was made by a patient to the staff in the Auckland hospital, reported RT.com.

The Auckland district health board was already facing fierce criticism for allowing hundreds of visitors to see patients in a single day, despite a strict city-wide lockdown.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button