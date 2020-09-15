New Zealand reports 3 new imported Covid-19 cases

Wellington, Sep 15 : New Zealand reported three new imported Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, all currently being treated at a managed isolation facility, according to the Health Ministry.

The three cases comprise a man in his 30s and two children who arrived together from Dubai on September 9, reports Xinhua news agency.

They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua, according to the Ministry.

There were no new community cases on Tuesday.

There are 56 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are currently four people in hospital with Covid-19, with two in ICU, it said.

With Tuesday’s three new cases and 16 additional recovered cases, the country’s total number of active cases is 83.

Of those, 28 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 55 are community cases, the statement said.

New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,450, while the death toll stood at 24.

Covid-19 restrictions will be eased across New Zealand, except its largest city Auckland, by moving to Alert Level 1 from September 21.

Meanwhile, the government also announced to relax public transport distancing requirements.

Air New Zealand has sold about 70,000 tickets in six hours on Monday after the cabinet announcement.

