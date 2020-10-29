New Zealand reports 6 new imported Covid-19 cases

29th October 2020

Wellington, Oct 29 : New Zealand on Thursday reported six new imported coronavirus cases, including four people who arrived from India on October 24, according to the Ministry of Health.

All six cases were identified during routine testing around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The fifth case involved a person who arrived from the Netherlands via Singapore on October 23.

Details of the sixth person’s arrival is still being worked on, the Ministry reported.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of the country’s active infections to 70.

With the six new cases, the country’s overall caseload has increased to 1,593, while the death toll stood at 25.

