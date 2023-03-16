New Zealand: Tsunami likely as 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 16th March 2023 10:32 am IST
Tsunami due to earthquake in New Zealand
Representational photo

Kermadec Islands: An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday morning.

As per the USGS statement, tsunami waves are likely to hit the costs located within 300 km of the epicenter of the earthquake. However, there is no threat to Australia.

On the other hand, National Emergency Management Agency said there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted that an earthquake occurred on Thursday at around 6:25 am IST and it has a depth of 41 km.

New Zealand witnesses many tremors annually

New Zealand is situated at the convergence of the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates, making it susceptible to earthquakes.

Additionally, it falls on the periphery of the Ring of Fire, a region of heightened seismic activity.

