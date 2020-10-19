New Zealand’s General election held on October 17

Auckland: Dr Gaurav Mrinal Sharma and Priyanca Radhakrishnan, both these Indian-origian leaders have successfully made it to the 120-member Parliament in New Zealand.

Dr Gaurav Sharma

Dr Gaurav Sharma came to New Zealand from India as a child, attended Auckland Grammar and earned a medical; degree at Auckland University.

The Newton local GP lives in Frankton and has previously been involved in public health, policy and consulting in New Zealand, Spain, USA, Nepal, Vietnam, Switzerland and Mongolia.

He was a Fulbright Scholar at the George Washington University in Washington DC where he got a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Sharma is a former board member of the Auckland Refugee Council and advocated for doubling of the refugee quotas for years before it became Labour Party policy.

Labour Candidate for Hamilton West- Dr Gaurav Sharma has thanked all the supporters across the country. He stated that his campaigning was done by passionate grassroots volunteers who put their time and effort behind a cause, not for money or personal gains but for something they truly believe in.

Dr Gaurav said to his team, ” thank you once again for putting your faith in me. It’s been a long road and there have been many challenges – the 2017 election, the revival and rejuvenation of local Labour branches, the candidate’s selection for 2020 and now the General Election. You have walked with me every step of the way and I am forever grateful. But our work has only just started. The challenge now is to make sure we prove to the people of Hamilton that we are worthy of the opportunity that has been given to us to make a change. And once again I look to you – my volunteers, supporters, friends and mentors – as we work together across party lines to make this beautiful city one of the most liveable in the world”.

Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan, born in Paravur in Ernakulam district of Kerala, grew up in Singapore before finally moving to New Zealand as an international student. She attended Victoria University of Wellington and graduated with a Master’s degree in Development Studies.

Radhakrishnan, who could not secure enough votes in 2020 election to make it to the Parliament,