Newly appointed Andhra unit Congress chief meets Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Newly appointed Andhra’s Congress unit president Dr Sake Sailajanath along with working presidents on Wednesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.

“Met Honable Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji At Her Residence New Delhi. Accompanied By Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr Sake Sailajanath, AICC General Secretary @Oommen_Chandy, AICC Secretary @cdmeyyappan, Mr Christoper Tilak,” tweeted Shaik Mastan Vali, one of two working presidents of Andhra Congress unit.

The Congress party on Thursday appointed Dr Sake Sailajanath as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Tulasi Reddy and Shaik Mastan Vali as working presidents.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy was also present in the meeting.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the party appreciates the contribution of outgoing Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Raghuveers Reddy.