Newly-elected BJP MLAs to meet Manoj Tiwari today

A+ A-

New Delhi: The eight newly-elected BJP legislators will meet Delhi party unit chief Manoj Tiwari here on Wednesday evening.

The eight BJP MLAs are — Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur).

The ruling AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015’s tally of three seats. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take oath for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.