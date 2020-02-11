Newly inducted ministers in K’taka cabinet allocated portfolios

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday allocated portfolios to the 10 newly inducted ministers in his cabinet.

As part of Karnataka Cabinet’s expansion, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on February 6.

It should be noted that these MLAs had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year after switching loyalties from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has been allocated the Major and Medium Irrigation, Dr. K Sudhakar has been assigned with medical education from the health and family welfare department and BC Patil has been given the charge of Forest Department.

ST Somashekhar has been allocated with the co-operation department, Anand Singh has been given food civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Shivram Hebbar is allocated labour department.

KC Narayana Gowda was given the Horticulture Department and Municipal Administration. K Gopalaiah has been allocated Small Scale Industries and Sugar from the Commerce and Industries Department while Shrimant Patil has been given the Textiles Department. Basavaraj Bommai is allocated Home Department.

In the December 5 by-polls held in 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 12, while Congress managed to bag only two. One seat was won by an Independent candidate. The JDS drew a blank.