Newly-joined BJP leader Rajib Banerjee gets Z-category security

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 5:10 am IST

Kolkata, Feb 1 : A day after joining the BJP, ex-West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee was given Z-category security by the Union Home Ministry on Monday.

After Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee was the second rebel Trinamool leader to get Z-category security by the Centre after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said other Trinamool leaders like Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty, Prabir Ghosh and actor Rudranil Ghosh – who joined the BJP at a mega rally in Howrah’s Dumurjala stadium on Sunday will also be given extra security cover.

Earlier, former Trinamool Congress MP from East Burdwan Sunil Mandal was given Y-category security after he was attacked by a group of Trinamool activists outside the BJP’s party office at Hastings on December 26.

READ:  Custom duty hike: Phones may get costlier by 3-4% after Feb 2

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 5:10 am IST
Back to top button