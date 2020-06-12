Newly-married couple booked on wedding day

Raigad [Maharashtra]: A newly-married couple and their parents have been booked on the wedding day for violating the norms. This incident took place in Karjat Town of Raigad district, Maharashtra.

Violation of restriction

As per the details of the incident, the couple’s parents allegedly allowed over 150 guests to attend the function violating the restriction imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As per the norms, only 50 persons are allowed to attend the wedding function.

The police came into action after it got the information about the function through the social media post.

FIR registered against newly-married couple

An FIR has been registered against the newly-married couple and their parents under relevant sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

Social activist, Hrishikesh Joshi who brought the matter into limelight said that his intention was not to hurt the newly-married couple. He wanted to bring the activity of the marriage hall owner into authorities’ notice.

As per the Unlock 1 guidelines, the number of guests in marriage related gatherings cannot exceed 50.

