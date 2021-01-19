Newly married Gauahar Khan looks ‘ethereal in ethnic’ during her Udaipur vacay

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan who recently got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar, has taken a quick getaway to Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple is having a good time during their ‘first mini holiday’ after their wedding in the ‘city of love’.

The two have been sharing photos and videos from their honeymoon destination.

On Monday, Gauahar took to her Instagram and shared a set of stylish ethnic pictures from her mini vacay. The actress made velvet look regal yet contemporary in a blue gorgeous suit from Mulmul. Gauahar Khan pairs her outfit with sequinned juttis to top the look and delicate makeup made her look more ethereal. Her Insta post shows her making the best use of Udai Mahal’s mesmerising ambience for a nice photoshoot.

Check out her pictures below:

Gauahar Khan, who was last seen in recently-released web-series Tandav, flew to Rajasthan earlier this week with her husband for a quick getaway.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar honeymoon pics











On Monday, Zaid Darbar shared the first set of pictures from their vacation. “Finally, our time,” he captioned the photos, in which he can be seen posing with Gauahar at the Mehrangarh Fort. Take a look:

On Sunday, Gauahar shared a video expresses her happiness over her first vacay with Zaid Darbar after their nikah. Alongside the video, she wrote, This is how happy I get when I travel… of course, this is my first holiday with the hubby,” Gauahar Khan wrote.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.