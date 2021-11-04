Newly-married Kerala man beaten up for refusing to convert￼

Thiruvananthapuram: Two days after getting married, a youth here was allegedly badly beaten-up by his brother-in-law after he refused to convert to Christianity, his wife said in a complaint to the police.

Mithun Krishna, a Hindu, and Deepthi, a Christian, were in love. Though failing to get her parents’ consent, the two went on to get married on October 29.

Following their marriage, the police, acting on a complaint from her family, called everyone to the station. After finding out that they are married and Deepthi wanted to go with her husband, police allowed them to go.

Two days later, her brother, Danish, a medical doctor by profession, approached them and said they are agreeable to the marriage and he need not convert.

But later he changed his stance and asked Krishna to withdraw from the marriage, but the two stood firm in their decision.

Deepthi said it was after that, her brother said the two should come and meet her mother and they agreed.

However, when they nearing her house, a group of her brothers friends started to attack Krishna.

“I also suffered injuries when I tried to intervene and Krishna was badly injured,” said Deepthi.

Krishna, who suffered head injuries, is presently admitted to the state Medical College hospital here for treatment.

Police have started to act on the complaint and are on the lookout for those who attacked him.