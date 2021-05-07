Newly married woman runs away with cash, jewellery in Agra

Agra: A newly wed woman allegedly ran away with Rs 50,000 and some gold jewels from her marital house after sedating her husband and father-in-law here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Itmad-ud-daulah locality on Thursday night, when the woman, identified as khushboo, was at home with her husband Ramlakhan and father-in-law, Nemichand.

She spiked their tea when other members of the family had gone to attend a wedding, according to a complaint made by her in-laws, who also claimed that gold jewellery, including necklaces, rings and anklets, worth an unspecified amount, was missing from the house.

“She insisted to stay back at home when we asked her to accompany them,” her mother-in-law told police.

Khushboo and Ramlakhan, in their early twenties, got married on March 15 this year, police said.

While the woman’s family lives in Punjab, she used to stay with her maternal uncle’s family in their house at Nau Ki Sarai in Khandoli, they added.

Station House Officer Sanjeev Tyagi said a missing complaint was lodged in this regard.