Newly-wed Poonam Pandey gets husband Sam Ahmad arrested

Sam Ahmad faces molestation, assault, threat charges

By Sameer Updated: 23rd September 2020 8:54 am IST
Panaji: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey on Tuesday filed a complaint against her husband Sam Ahmad at South Goa’s Canacona police station.

Poonam Pandey claims Sam Ahmad molested her

In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress has alleged that the accused Sam Ahmad Bombay, her spouse, had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a “personal dispute”.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Marriage of Poonam Pandey, Sam Ahmad

The duowere married on September 10 this year and both are on a visit to Goa on a holiday.

Earlier, the actress had shared pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. On the wedding day, she was dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehanga whereas, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.

❤️

Sam Bombay, too, posted a picture. “The beginning of forever,” he wrote. The couple got engaged in July.

Source: With inputs from IANS/PTI
