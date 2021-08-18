Newly-wed Saudi groom divorces bride after dispute over singer

Riyadh: A newly married Saudi man divorced his wife a day before their wedding celebration after a dispute over which singer should be invited to sing at a wedding party, local media reported on Tuesday.

The couple’s families decided to have a party shortly after the wedding.

As discussions on this progressed, it was decided to hold a concert at the event. But there was a dispute over which singer to invite on.

The mothers of the groom and bride were the first to quarrel with each other. With this, things got into a heated argument.

Meanwhile, the situation worsened when the bride and groom also became involved in the issue, leading to their divorce, Gulf News reported.

According to Saudi justice ministry, divorce rates in Saudi Arabia have increased by 30 per cent. During the COVID-19 restriction, 13,000 people also made the marriage knot, an increase of 5 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

The ministry also received 7,482 applications for divorce and khul’, a procedure in Islam that allows a woman to divorce her husband.

The latest incident comes amid serious restrictions in Saudi Arabia, including marriages, in the light of COVID regulation. Currently, only a limited number of people are allowed to attend the ceremony. Local media reported that a major dispute over the singer led to a divorce.