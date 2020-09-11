Newly wedded wife kills drunkard husband

By SM Bilal Updated: 11th September 2020 3:35 pm IST

Hyderabad: A newly wedded wife killed her husband in Mujahid Nagar under Tappachabutra police station limits. According to the police on August 19, the 25 year old Mohammed Aslam a resident of Mujahid Nagar was married to Samreen of Mahboob Colony.

Since marriage the couple had differences as Aslam used to consume Alcohol daily. On Thursday night also Aslam had an altercation with his wife after consuming alcohol.

Vexed over the attitude of drunkard husband, Samreen on late Thursday night had killed husband by hitting on his with a pestle. Later the wife voluntarily surrendered herself before the police.

On receiving information a team of Tappachabutra police along with the CLUES team reached spot and shifted the dead body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway.

