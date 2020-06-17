News18 anchor Amish Devgan defames Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

New Delhi: A case has been registered against News18 anchor Amish Devgan for making an objectionable remark against saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Later, he tendered apology claiming that he inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as ‘Chisti’.
It all started after the anchor made the objectionable remark against Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during a show that was aired on 16th June. He referred Saint Chishti as Lootera Chishti.
Complaint filed against News18 anchor Amish Devgan
Reacting over it, Raza Academy lodged a complaint against the anchor and demanded FIR against him.
In Hyderabad too, complaint has been lodged against the anchor in Bahadurpura Police Station.
Netizens also slammed the anchor. Here are some of the reactions of the twitterati.
Petition against anchor
Meanwhile, a petition has been started on change.org against the anchor. (click here to sign).
After the controversy, Amish Devgan tendered apology on twitter and wrote, ” In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error “.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.