News18 anchor Amish Devgan defames Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

New Delhi: A case has been registered against News18 anchor Amish Devgan for making an objectionable remark against saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Later, he tendered apology claiming that he inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as ‘Chisti’.

It all started after the anchor made the objectionable remark against Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during a show that was aired on 16th June. He referred Saint Chishti as Lootera Chishti.

Complaint filed against News18 anchor Amish Devgan

Reacting over it, Raza Academy lodged a complaint against the anchor and demanded FIR against him.

In Hyderabad too, complaint has been lodged against the anchor in Bahadurpura Police Station.

Netizens also slammed the anchor. Here are some of the reactions of the twitterati.

I urge Indian Muslims to file FIR against this anchor for his defaming remark on great Muslim sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti رح#ArrestAmishDevgan pic.twitter.com/5iklOjln96 — arif qureshi (@arifqur48913020) June 16, 2020

Arrest @AMISHDEVGAN for hurting the sentiments of Muslim…..Who has given him authority to do so…..?? #arrestamishdevgan pic.twitter.com/lYRcJ7oHad — Wasim Akhtar (@IamWasim_JMI) June 16, 2020

Now Nanded Police of Maharashtra has registered an FIR against Amish Devgan for offence-punishable u/s 295-A of IPC . #ArrestAmishDevgan pic.twitter.com/dYDdqSepa8 — Khizer Patel (@khizer_patel) June 16, 2020

F I R, DONE in DHARAVI Police Station , Request all to do as much as FIR so that this bastard Anchor get arrested #ArrestAmishDevgan pic.twitter.com/hFGcHMJeMX — Ashraful (@Ashraful102) June 16, 2020

I request @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice to arrest @News18India anchor Amish Devgan for the derogatory remarks he has made against world renowned saint Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz on his show.

Such derogatory remarks will not be tolerated!#ArrestAmishDevgan — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) June 16, 2020

Petition against anchor

Meanwhile, a petition has been started on change.org against the anchor. (click here to sign).

After the controversy, Amish Devgan tendered apology on twitter and wrote, ” In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error “.

In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) June 16, 2020

