Newsrooms adopting AI in a big way, says experts

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 : Global experts who took part in an international webinar on Artificial Intelligence (AI)and Journalism pointed out that news organisations have started to adopt AI to change the way how news is generated, produced, published and shared.

The event was organised by the Department of Media Studies, Christ Nagar College Trivandrum in association with AI Journalism for Research and Forecasting, UAE.

The expert speakers included Prof Charlie Beckett, London School of Economics, Prof. Nicholas Diakopoulos from Northwestern University, Guilherme Canela, Chief of Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists at UNESCO Paris and Francesco Marconi, expert in Computational journalism, USA, among others.

“News organisations have started to adopt AI to change the way how news is generated, produced, published and shared. By using advanced algorithms and machine learning tools, journalists can handle large data to provide greater insights and solutions. The conventional model of journalism is getting disrupted and the changes with AI and Machine Learning is set have profound impact in media organisations,” said Marconi.

Beckett said as newsrooms start adopting AI technologies, journalists and media students need to develop new sets of skills to effectively use the evolving technologies and tools.

“AI technologies are set to transform journalism for good and shall provide great tools for journalists to excel,” said Beckett.

Manju Rose Mathews, the key organiser of the event, said they are partnering with global organisations and experts to conduct specialised training events and equip media students with skills and effectively use artificial intelligence and computational tools for journalism.

