Newsweek quotes Prophet Muhammed’s commandments to face COVID-19

Doha: American magazine Newsweek has quoted Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) to answer questions related to two aspects of dealing with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic — prayer and quarantine.

Professor Craig Considine

In an opinion piece written by scholar and Professor Craig Considine on whether prayer alone can defeat coronavirus, he says Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had sound advice to prevent and combat an epidemic.

While immunologists and experts advice good hygiene and quarantining to slow the spread of coronavirus, Considine says Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had suggested the same during a pandemic over 1,300 years ago.



The Prophet said:

“If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; but if the plague outbreaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place.”

“Those with contagious diseases should be kept away from those who are healthy.”



The article has also quoted the following hadiths, or sayings of Prophet Muhammad:

“Cleanliness is part of faith.”

“Wash your hands after you wake up; you do not know where your hands have moved while you sleep.”

“The blessings of food lie in washing hands before and after eating.”

And what if someone does fall ill?



The report quotes this teaching of the Prophet:

“Make use of medical treatment for God has not made a disease without appointing a remedy for it, with the exception of one disease—old age.”



On balancing faith with reason, the article said, “In recent weeks, some have gone so far as to suggest that prayer would be better at keeping you from the coronavirus than adhering to basic rules of social distancing and quarantine. How would Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) respond to the idea of prayer as the chief—or only—form of medicine?”

Persian scholar Al-Tirmidhi



“Consider the following story, related to us by ninth-century Persian scholar Al-Tirmidhi: One day, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) noticed a Bedouin man leaving his camel without tying it. He asked the Bedouin, ‘Why don’t you tie down your camel?’ The Bedouin answered, ‘I put my trust in God.’ The Prophet then said, ‘Tie your camel first, then put your trust in God.'”

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged people to seek guidance in their religion, but he hoped they take basic precautionary measures for the stability, safety and well-being of all,” it added.

