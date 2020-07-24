‘Next 10 days crucial for controlling COVID-19 in Pak’

Islamabad: A Pakistani Minister has warned the next ten days are very crucial to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, adding that any negligence by the people could hamper the positive trend of a decline in the number of infections.

“In today’s meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the chief secretaries, it was stressed that next ten days are very crucial,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar told reporters soon after chairing the NCOC meeting on Thursday.

The Minister urged the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets, and especially on the day of Eidul Azha, reports The Express Tribune.

“If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in coronavirus cases could once again turn otherwise” he added.

Pakistan has so far reported 270,052 COVID-19 cases, with 5,758 deaths.

Source: IANS