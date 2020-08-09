NGO and Osmania Hospital saves a life by giving on time service

Hyderabad: During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been large number of complaints against corporate hospitals looting the gullible patients. In the same breadth many such private hospitals are taking advantage and charging high for non corona emergencies also.

On Saturday, the city based NGO called Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) received distress call from a well-wisher, stating that a 26-year-old man from a middle class family whose widowed mother is a Ayah (cleaner) in a hospital landed up with ruptured intestines in a corporate hospital near Mehdipatnam. The hospital then demanded Rs 2 lakhs cash to be paid upfront to take the case to the OT (Operation Theatre) for an emergency laparotomy surgery.

The effort of this NGO persuaded the hospital to got with a 50 per cent which then fell in deaf ears. Left with no choice HHF in it’s ambulance moved the patient who was in severe pain to Osmania General Hospital (OGH). After admission at OGH, the surgeons at OGH informed the NGO that they will take up the case immediately and all the investigations were done in a short span.

The HHF volunteers who are deployed at OGH ran around and got all the investigations done. The OGH doctors took up the case in the late night around 3 am in and completed the surgery (Open Colostomy) by 7 am. The patient came out of the OT into Post Surgery ward half an hour later.

This resulted in saving a life of a young man and money which otherwise the old widow would have borrowed to pay the corporate hospital sharks and land in debts and poverty.

“We are proud of our highly dedicated workforce who stood by the patient the whole night and we are equally proud of OGH doctors who did a mid night emergency surgery to save a life,” said the NGO volunteers.